Upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 All Set To Make A Strong Statement In EV Space

Hyundai Ioniq 5 will go on sale next month in India and it will become the brand’s second EV offering locally

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will launch the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle in the domestic market next month and it has the potential to make a big impact in the EV space. The Ioniq 5 made its global debut early last year and it has been well received by customers, so much to the point that it is the 2022 World Car of the Year.

The Ioniq 5 pays tribute to the 1975 Hyundai Pony with a rather unique vintage styling embellished with modernity and is the first model underpinned by the dedicated E-GMP skateboard platform which will give rise to a range of new offerings in the future. The production version of the 45 Concept has a clean profile with sharp-looking LED headlamps and minimalistic character lines.

Other exterior highlights are pop-out door handles, a raked front windshield, a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, charging ports on both sides, clamshell bonnet structure, an edgy trunk, an integrated roof spoiler, horizontal LED taillights, and so on giving it the most unique look out of all EVs that are on sale currently in the market.

Being based on skateboard architecture with a flat floor, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is spacious and practical with a long wheelbase of 3 metres and it measures a length of 4.6 metres, a width of 1.8 metres and a height of 1.6 metres. The bootspace capacity can be expanded to 1,600 litres and it also has a front trunk up of up to 57 litres in RWD trim.

The minimalistic appeal is carried onto the interior as well while maintaining the futuristic elements. The cabin features a floating centre console, twin 12-inch screens (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), a gear selector placed behind the steering wheel, etc. Taking eco-friendliness to the next level, it uses eco-processed leather, paperette from HPDE, recycled bottles turned into fabric, etc.

It has been confirmed to be equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS tech as 21 modern driver-assistive and safety technologies will be offered including Forward Collision Systems, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW).

The Ioniq 5 has appreciable dynamic abilities that won fans all over the world. In India, it is expected to be priced competitively against some of the luxury EV rivals by hitting the local assembly lines. Besides having a feature-rich and practical cabin, the Ioniq 5 has an alluring exterior and on the performance side, it is certainly impressive too.

In the global markets, the South Korean auto major offers 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh battery pack options with the Ioniq 5 and both are available in AWD and RWD configurations. The smaller battery pack develops 170 hp in RWD trim and 233 hp in AWD trim while the larger battery generates 217 hp in rear-wheel drive and 305 hp in all-wheel drive guises.

The 58 kWh variant has a claimed driving range of 383 km and the 72.6 kWh battery has it up to 481 km on the WLTP cycle. The top-spec model is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds. Utilising a 350 kW charger and 800 V capability, it can replenish back to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in just 18 minutes.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will more certainly become a wholesome package with competitive pricing compared to its rivals, good driving capabilities, a high-range battery pack and a futuristic interior!