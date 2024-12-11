Upcoming Hyundai Hybrid SUV Could Be Offered With Multiple Powertrains

The upcoming 7-seater Hyundai hybrid SUV will be positioned between the Alcazar and Tucson in the brand’s lineup

Hyundai is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new SUV in India, codenamed Ni1i, expected to debut within the next two years. Slotting between the refreshed Alcazar and the Tucson in the brand’s domestic portfolio, this C-segment SUV will be manufactured at Hyundai’s Talegaon facility near Pune. The plant will also produce the next-generation Venue.

It is planning to expand its SUV range with several new models in the pipeline too. Before the arrival of the Ni1i, the company plans to broaden its portfolio further. The Ni1i is expected to stand out as Hyundai’s first SUV in India featuring advanced hybrid technology, promising significant gains in fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Upon its launch, the Hyundai Ni1i three-row SUV will compete with models like the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari. Its hybrid powertrain will be a standout feature, setting it apart in the segment. With Maruti Suzuki and Toyota already pushing hybrid technology, and Mahindra reportedly exploring hybridized SUVs, the Ni1i will further intensify the competition in India’s rapidly evolving SUV market.

The Ni1i SUV might be based on the long-wheelbase version of the Tucson, currently sold in China, stretching 4.68 meters in length. This would allow Hyundai to offer a roomier alternative to the Alcazar while targeting a more premium segment. Internationally, the Tucson comes with a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid engine and a plug-in hybrid variant, suggesting similar powertrain options could be considered for the Indian market.

Hyundai is likely to build its upcoming SUV on the 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, enhancing it with a larger battery pack and an electric motor for improved fuel efficiency in the hybrid version. The company targets an annual production of about 50,000 units for this C-SUV, which will be available with a variety of powertrain options. These include standard petrol, strong hybrid, and diesel variants, paired with multiple gearbox choices to cater to diverse customer preferences.

As car producers broaden their electric vehicle portfolios, the rising demand for strong hybrid models is likely to push them to explore additional alternative fuel options. This shift addresses the growing consumer preference for fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness while aligning with global efforts to reduce emissions and promote sustainable mobility.