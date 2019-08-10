Upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Mileage And Dimensions Revealed – Report

The upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will have the industry best mileage and will be at par with Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Swift

Hyundai India, the second largest car manufacturer recently released images of the upcoming all-new Grand i10 that will be known as the Grand i10 Nios. The third-gen Grand i10 Nios will be launched on 20th August, 2019 in India while Hyundai will continue to sell the current-gen model as the Grand i10 to the fleet owners, much like what Maruti Suzuki does.

Apart from the images, nothing much is known about the upcoming Grand i10 Nios, however, speculations are hot for the specifications. Now as per a report on Carwale, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will have the industry best mileage figures.

The report says that the Grand i10 Nios will have 28.4 kmpl mileage in the diesel AMT version, similar to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Maruti Suzuki Swift, making it among the most fuel-efficient cars in India. The diesel manual, on the other hand, will have 26.2 kmpl mileage.

As for the petrol engines, the Grand i10 Nios will have a fuel efficiency of 20.7 kmpl for the manual, while the petrol AMT variants will have a fuel efficiency of 20.5 kmpl. The dimensions of the Grand i10 Nios are also out.

The car will measure 3,805mm in length, 1680mm in width, 1520mm in height and it will have a wheelbase of 2450mm. Compared to the current-gen model, the new model is 40mm longer, and 20mm wider but the height remains unchanged. However, the wheelbase has increased by 25mm.

In terms of powertrain options, the new Grand i10 Nios will come with 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and U2 1.2-litre diesel engines. While the petrol engine is BS-VI compliant from launch, the diesel engine will be BS-VI ready and will get an update once the new emission norms are implemented from 1st April 2020.

The engines will be available with transmission choices of 5-speed manual unit and 5-speed automated manual unit replacing the existing 4-speed automatic transmission. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is expected to attract a premium of at least Rs 25,000.