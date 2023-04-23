Upcoming Hyundai Exter SUV – What We Know So Far

Hyundai Exter will make its global debut in the coming months before reaching showrooms in India in the third quarter of this year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will officially host the global debut of the Exter in the coming months and it will go on sale in the domestic market later this year. The micro SUV will compete against Tata Punch and it will be positioned below the Venue compact SUV. It will follow the latest design language adopted by the brand and takes inspiration from the Casper.

The Hyundai Exter will be underpinned by the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. It will be equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol engine developing around 84 PS and 113 Nm. The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT. The changes of Hyundai offering an expansive range with the Exter do exist.

Therefore, the 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 120 PS and 172 Nm will likely be utilised. It will likely have a wheelbase length of around 3.8 metres, in a similar fashion to the Punch and the heavily localised platform should help in keeping the costs competitive. It could have a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh and may go all the way up to Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The interior is expected to have several commonalities with the Grand i10 Nios as features such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, steering wheel with mounted controls, multiple airbags, semi-digital instrument console, adjustable headrests, push button start/stop, etc will likely be offered.

The exterior boasts an upright grille section with a split headlamp cluster, a prominent grille section, air intake on the bumper, slightly raked front windshield, 15-inch alloy wheels in the top-end variants, tall pillars in a similar fashion to the Grand i10 Nios, wraparound tail lamps, and the bootspace could be over 300 litres.

It is expected to share the wheelbase length with its compact hatchback sibling but it will be longer and more practical with higher ground clearance. The Hyundai Exter will also take on the base and mid variants of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.