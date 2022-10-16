2023 Hyundai Creta Facelift India Launch Expected Soon – Details

Hyundai Creta is expected to receive a midlife facelift in the Indian market soon, and here, we list all that we know about it

The second-generation Hyundai Creta went on sale in India back in 2020, and it quickly became the best-selling SUV in our market. That crown has since been snatched away by others, thanks to stiffer competition nowadays. To ensure that Creta remains competitive, Hyundai is set to roll out an update for it, in the form of a midlife facelift.

Here, we have listed everything we know about the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift.

Exterior design

The biggest change on the facelifted Hyundai Creta would be its exterior design. The updated model, available in select international markets like Indonesia, will have a completely new front end. It will get a new front grille with integrated LED DRLs, inspired by the new-gen Hyundai Tucson. The main headlamp would be positioned low on the redesigned front bumper.

The side profile of the SUV will remain largely unchanged. At the rear, the taillights and the tailgate will be restyled, as will be the rear bumper. With the new design, Hyundai Creta facelift will have significantly more road presence compared to the current version.

Interior styling

The interior of the SUV will likely only feature minor changes. The dashboard design will remain unchanged, although the upholstery options could be updated. Also, we expect the semi-digital instrument console to be replaced by a fully-digital system.

Equipment and features

The forthcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will have all the features available on the current version. Additionally, it could get Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), including driver attention monitoring, forward collision warning and avoidance, blind-spot monitoring and collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, etc. Also, the BlueLink connected car system will likely be upgraded as well, adding even more functionality.

Engine and transmission options

The India-spec Hyundai Creta facelift will continue forward with the same powertrain options as available now. This will include a 1.5L NA petrol engine (available with 6-speed MT or CVT), a 1.4L turbo-petrol motor (with a 7-speed DCT), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel mill (with 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT).

Expected launch in India

Hyundai Motor India has not given any official statement about the upcoming Creta facelift yet. However, as per speculations, the updated SUV will arrive in the Indian market either towards early next year. It will be more expensive than the current model, which retails for Rs. 10.44 lakh to Rs. 18.18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).