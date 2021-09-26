Upcoming Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch Expected Next Year

Hyundai has been road-testing the upcoming Creta facelift in South Korea and Indonesia, and the updated model is expected to launch in India as well

The current-generation Hyundai Creta was first introduced back in 2019, and in 2020, it made its way to India. It is the best-selling midsize SUV in our market currently, and it has been performing well in other international markets as well. The South Korean car giant seems to have a begun work on a midlife facelift already, and a few test mules have been spotted on foreign roads.

As per spy pictures, the upcoming Creta facelift gets a completely new front fascia, inspired by Hyundai Tucson (new-gen version, not the India-spec old-gen model). The front grille has a completely new design, with integrated LED DRLs. The main headlamps, along with the turn indicators and foglamps, sit low on the front bumper.

The alloy wheels on the test models were also different compared to the current version. The taillights might also get updated, and perhaps the bumpers may be restyled a little as well. Other than that, the rest of the design will likely remain unchanged, as this is just a facelift and not a reboot. We don’t expect the SUV to feature any changes on the mechanical front.

In the Indian market, Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options – a 1.5L petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm). Transmission choices include a 6-speed MT, a CVT, a 6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT, available on different engines.

The upcoming facelift version will likely sport the same engine-transmission combos as the current Creta. The interior might get a few changes, like a restyled dashboard, new upholstery options, and some additional equipment. The SUV offer decent space in both the front and rear rows in its current iteration, and that will continue on the facelift version as well.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to make its global debut early next, and will likely launch around mid-2022 in a few international markets first, like China, Indonesia, and South Korea. It will arrive in the Indian market a little while after that, perhaps by late 2022 or early 2023.