Upcoming Hyundai Creta EV – Top 5 Things To Know

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to debut by the end of 2024; Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 EV, MG ZS EV, upcoming Maruti eVX and Tata Curvv EV rival

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is currently working to launch its mass-market EV for the domestic market. The electrified version of the Creta is in development and the testing is going on in full flow as the test prototypes have been spotted multiple times in the country. Here are the top things to know about the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

1. Hyundai Creta EV: Exterior Design

As for the exterior design of the Creta EV is concerned, the spy shots highlight that it will be carried over from ICE Creta which got a mid-life facelift update earlier this year. The new design will be carried over to the electric Creta, however, there will be some EV-specific changes such as a blanked-off front grille, aero-efficient wheels, and some sort of EV badging on the body panels.

2. Hyundai Creta EV: Interiors

Much like the exterior styling, the cabin experience of the Creta EV will not stray too far away from the regular ICE Creta. The dashboard layout, twin-screen setup and centre console will remain the same, albeit, a new steering wheel and the gear selector will be positioned around the steering wheels, much like the brand’s flagship IONIQ 5.

3. Hyundai Creta EV: Powertrain

While the exact details about the powertrain are still under wraps, we expect the Creta EV to use a battery pack of around 45 kWh, paired with an electric motor mounted on the front wheels. Some speculations also suggest that Hyundai will use the exact motor specification from the recently discontinued Kona EV. In that case, the claimed power output figures of 138 bhp and 255 Nm of peak torque can be expected.

4. Hyundai Creta EV: Range and Charging

Hyundai will likely be targeting a claimed range of over 400 kilometres on a single charge. With increased efficiency, we could see the claimed figures going to around 500 kilometres. The Creta EV will get DC fast charging support of up to 50 kWh which will ensure a lesser charging time. We expect the company to offer DC fast charging capacity of up to 100 kWh or even more.

5. Hyundai Creta EV: Launch Timeline, Rival and Expected Price

If everything goes right, we could see the Hyundai Creta EV rolling on Indian roads by early next year. Once launched, the EV SUV will rival the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV 400 EV, Tata Nexon EV and upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX as well as Tata Curvv EV. Since EVs are generally more expensive than their ICE counterparts, we expect Creta EV to come at a starting price of around Rs. 15-17 lakh (ex-showroom).