Upcoming Hyundai Creta EV Spotted In South Korea: Launch Soon?

The best-selling mid-size SUV’s electric version, the Creta EV is due for a launch this year; recently spied in South Korea

Hyundai Creta is currently the best-selling mid-size SUV in the Indian market and the trend has continued with the latest facelift model. Recently, the Creta N-Line was also launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Banking on the popularity of the Creta nameplate, the Korean carmaker is all set to launch the Creta EV this year.

The electric SUV has been spotted multiple times in India and the latest spy shots come from South Korea. So, let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. Going by the latest set of spy images, we can clearly see the new EV-specific aero-efficient alloy wheels which seem to be 17 inchers.

The electric Creta will be based on the latest facelift model, however, there will be a few changes inside out to speak of its EV identity. These could include a fully blanked-off front grille, EV badging on the fenders and the charging port mounted on the front bumper. Inside the cabin, the affair will remain more or less the same, albeit with minor differences in terms of gear knob, EV-specific highlights on the dashboard trim and more.

Talking about the powertrain, media reports suggest that the Creta EV will draw power from a 45 kWh battery pack and the claimed range will stand around 450 kilometres on a single charge. The battery pack will be manufactured by LG Chem. It will also support DC fast charging along with a multi-mode regen system for better efficiency.

The electric motor will likely be borrowed from the Kona EV which is tuned to produce 138 bhp and 255 Nm of peak torque. However, these are just speculation and more details will be revealed in the near future.

The Hyundai Creta EV will rival the likes of MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV Long-Range, Mahindra XUV400 and upcoming Tata Curvv as well as Maruti Suzuki eVX. Once launched, this will be the first proper mass-market EV from Hyundai which is expected to churn out good sales volume.