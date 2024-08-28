Upcoming Hyundai Creta EV Caught Testing Again – New Details

Hyundai Creta EV is set for an early 2025 debut and will enter the market to rival the Tata Curvv EV and upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and others

Hyundai has often been seen testing the electric variant of the Creta on public roads and here we have shown you the latest spy images. This midsize electric SUV is slated for an early 2025 release. It will enter a fiercely competitive market, taking on the recently launched Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV 400 and the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX.

The spy shots reiterate the presence of newly designed 18-inch aero-insert wheels, a closed-off front grille, and reworked front and rear bumpers. The LED headlamp and tail lamp assemblies resemble those on the standard Creta but with subtle updates. On the inside, the electrified Creta closely mirrors its ICE counterpart as the features list and technologies will be shared.

Expect changes to the existing Creta’s platform to accommodate the battery pack and the other critical underpinnings. The overall dimensions could be slightly larger compared to the IC-engined Creta as well. The rear end will feature updated inverted U-shaped LED tail lamp signatures but the bumper will be redesigned as well as the skid plate along with new reflectors.

The interior will feature an integrated twin-screen layout, combining the 10.25-inch instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, closely resembling the latest Creta. However, the steering wheel will have a distinct finish, showcasing the new logo introduced in Hyundai’s EVs abroad.

Previous spy images have confirmed the existence of a drive mode selector positioned on the steering column. The equipment list will come with Level 2 ADAS technology, six airbags as standard, ventilated seats for the driver and front passenger, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, connected features, wireless smartphone charger and so on.

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to offer both single and dual electric motor configurations, delivering a claimed driving range exceeding 500 km and it will be sold in an expansive range. While it will include a DC fast charging option, it’s still uncertain whether V2L and V2V capabilities will be part of the package. Additionally, the electric motor might be sourced from the entry-level Kona Electric.