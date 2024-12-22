Upcoming Hyundai Cars To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

South Korean automaker Hyundai is set to introduce two brand new EVs in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Offering 10 models, or 13 including N Line variants, Hyundai has one of the widest car line-ups in India. The company is planning an extensive product showcase at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and will unveil two new cars at the event, further expanding its portfolio. Here are all the details about these upcoming Hyundai models in India:

1. Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta EV will be one of the biggest world premieres at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Derived from India’s most popular SUV, the Hyundai Creta, the new model will challenge the likes of the Tata Sierra.ev, the Maruti e Vitara, and the all-electric Toyota Urban Cruiser. It could be launched right during the official unveiling ceremony, with prices likely starting at approximately INR 20 lakh.

Save for a modified front end with a blanked-off radiator grille, new aerodynamic wheels, and unique bumpers, the Hyundai Creta EV should look identical to its ICE donor model. Inside, it is likely to carry a more upmarket look, featuring a three-spoke steering wheel borrowed from the internationally available second-gen Kona Electric, a new climate control panel closely aligned with the facelifted Alcazar and a new centre console with a more functional design.

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be available in only one power-electric configuration. It should have only one electric motor, generating about 138 hp and 255 Nm of torque and powering the front wheels. A 45 kWh LFP battery pack will likely power this motor.

2. Hyundai Ioniq 9

Based on the Electronic Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the Hyundai Ioniq 9 is the mechanical cousin of the Kia EV9. However, measuring 5,060 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,790 mm in height and having a 3,130 mm wheelbase, this electric three-row SUV is a wee bit bigger.

Although featuring a sleek and aerodynamic, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 has an imposing road presence. The full-width light band at the leading edge of the hood, flush-fitted door handles, luxury car-like multi-spoke alloy wheels, and the towering tail lights forming an arch-like shape along with the full-width third brake light give it a captivating look.

The Ioniq 9’s lounge-like plush interior packs features like a sliding front centre console with a dual-opening storage box (front and rear), swivelling seats, a panoramic curved display comprising two 12-inch screens, 5.1 channel, 14-speaker Bose sound system, 100W high-output USB-C ports, and a UV-C steriliser. Hyundai offers the Ioniq 9 internationally in six- and seven-seat versions.

Hyundai offers the Ioniq 9 internationally in RWD and AWD configurations, with the top-end variant packing two 160 kW (214 hp) motors, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds, and achieving a top speed of 200 km/h. A 110.3 kWh battery pack is standard and is expected to deliver a WLTP range of up to 620 km. Hyundai could launch the Ioniq 9 in India sometime in late 2025 and announce local specifications closer to that time.