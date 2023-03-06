Upcoming Hyundai Cars This Year In India – 2 SUVs & 1 Sedan

Hyundai will launch the new-gen Verna on March 21 while the updated Alcazar is also expected to launch in the coming weeks

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is planning to introduce the all-new Verna in just over a couple of weeks while the 2023 Alcazar will also be launched soon in India. We do expect the brand to bring in a new micro SUV later this year and here we have explained all the key details:

1. New-Gen Hyundai Verna:

The all-new Hyundai Verna will be launched in India on March 21 and it gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior. The midsize sedan will be sold with a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine developing around 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch auto.

The regular 1.5-litre NA petrol engine continues and it kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a CVT will be an option. The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be more premium than the outgoing model and it will boast a number of new features including ADAS. In addition, it will be more spacious with a bigger bootspace.

2. Updated 2023 Hyundai Alcazar:

Hyundai released details regarding the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar a few days ago. It gets a mildly updated front grille and the features list has received some updates as well. More importantly, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that will debut in the new-gen Verna will also be available with the three-row Alcazar. It will be launched in the coming weeks.

3. Hyundai Micro SUV:

The second largest car producer in the country is expected to launch an all-new micro SUV later this calendar year. It will more likely debut in Hyundai’s homeland of South Korea before reaching markets like India. It will sit on the modified version of the Grand i10 Nios’ platform and will be equipped with the familiar 1.2-litre NA petrol engine.

Both manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer. The five-seater has already been caught testing in South Korea and it appears to take design inspiration from the Casper mini SUV. It will compete against Tata Punch directly besides other compact SUVs such as Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. The interior will likely get equipment like a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, BlueLink connectivity, etc.