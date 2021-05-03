Upcoming Hyundai Cars Set To Be Launched This Year [2021]

Hyundai currently has a market share of 16.4 per cent, but the upcoming new offerings will certainly help the automaker improve the figure

Hyundai Motor India Ltd continues to be the second-largest manufacturer in the Indian market, only behind Maruti Suzuki. The Korean carmaker’s portfolio currently consists of a total of 10 products across various hatchback, sedan and SUV segments. Now, Hyundai is working on further diversifying its line-up, and is working on launching two brand new cars, introduce a new trim level for one of its offerings, as well as launch a mid-life facelift for another.

Here is a list of the 4 new cars and variants that Hyundai is set to launch in the Indian market this year, take a look –

1. i20 N Line

Hyundai is gearing up to launch its first N Line product in India, i.e. the i20 N Line, which is expected to go on sale later this year. Spied on test in the country a few times now, the sportier N Line variant will feature cosmetic changes inside-out, including new alloy wheels, blacked-out ORVM housing, twin exhaust tips, N badging and red stitching on the inside, sportier front seats, a bespoke steering wheel, metal pedals and an N-branded leather gear knob.

The N Line variant will sit at the top of the i20 line-up, but it will get the same 1.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine that puts out 120 PS of max power and 172 Nm of peak torque. However, this new variant will get a retuned suspension, different engine response and a sportier exhaust note over the regular i20.

2. Alcazar

Hyundai is all set to launch the three-row version of the Creta in the Indian market very soon. Known as the Alcazar, the SUV will be available with both 6- and 7-seat layouts, and will directly rival the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 in the market.

Powering the Alcazar will be two powertrains – a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 115 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor that generates 159 PS and 192 Nm. Both the engines will be available with a 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT. A launch is expected to take place next month.

3. AX1 Micro SUV

Hyundai is working on introducing its most affordable SUV in India that has internally been codenamed ‘AX1’. The micro-SUV has been spied on test a host of times, both in India as well as on foreign soil. It will be directly pitted against the upcoming Tata HBX, as well as the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Spy shots suggest that the Hyundai AX1 will feature a high-riding stance along with a boxy silhouette that will make it look rugged. Test mules have been seen equipped with functional roof rails, diamond-cut alloy wheels as well as LED tail lamps, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, and all of these features are expected to make way to the production car as well.

4. Santro Facelift (Expected)

In a bid to improve its foothold in the country, Hyundai is planning to introduce a minor facelift for the Santro in India. The segment has been largely dominated by its rival, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, but a facelift could surely help the Hyundai hatch.

While the facelifted Santro will get some new features and visual enhancements, the 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (69 PS/99 Nm) is expected to be retained. The Santro facelift could take some styling inspiration from its elder sibling, the Grand i10 Nios. The front fascia will likely be updated, and feature a redesigned grille as well as slightly restyled headlamps.