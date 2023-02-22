Upcoming Hyundai Cars In India In The Next Two Years

Hyundai will soon be updating its portfolio with the launch of multiple new cars including the new Creta facelift and Kona EV

Hyundai Motors India will soon be expanding and updating its portfolio in the country in the next two years and is working on multiple new offerings including the new Creta facelift. Here are all the details that you should know about the upcoming Hyundai cars in India.

1. Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona EV was one of the first electric cars to be launched in the Indian market and the brand is expected to launch the new Kona EV facelift in India in late 2023. From what we know so far, the new Kona EV facelift will be offered with a number of exterior design updates including a re-designed front fascia and a new alloy wheel design.

Inside, the new Kona EV facelift will be offered with a long list of new features. In the global markets, the new Kona EV is offered with two battery packs – 64 kWh and 39.2 kWh. The brand is yet to share the official launch timeline of the new Kona EV.

2. New Hyundai Stargazer MPV

Expected to be one of the premium C-segment 7-seater MPVs in India, the new Stargazer MPV is likely to make its Indian debut by 2024. The new Stargazer MPV could be underpinned by the same platform as the Kia Carens and is likely to be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine options. This new MPV is also likely to be offered with an ADAS safety suite that includes features like forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot assist and rear cross-traffic assist.

3. Hyundai Palisade

After launching the Hyundai Tucson SUV in India, Hyundai could be preparing to launch the new Palisade SUV in the country for buyers looking for a premium full-size SUV. The new Palisade SUV will be positioned as the flagship product in the brand’s line-up. In the global market, the new Palisade SUV will be offered with 2 engine options – a 3.8L V6 petrol engine and a 2.2L turbo diesel engine. For a quick comparison, the new Palisade measures 4,980mm in length, 1,975mm in width and 1,750mm in height.

4. New-Gen Hyundai Verna

The new-gen Hyundai Verna was recently teased ahead of the launch in the country and will be launched on March 21, 2023. For starters, the new Verna will be underpinned by a new platform and will be offered only with petrol engine options. Furthermore, it is likely to be offered with many advanced safety features including ADAS safety suite. Once launched in India, the new Hyundai Verna will take on the rivals like the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

5. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

The new Hyundai Alcazar facelift will likely make its Indian debut in a couple of months and will take on the rivals like the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus and other 7-seater SUVs in the country. It will be offered with an updated exterior design, new features including 360-degree camera, and better safety features including the ADAS safety suite. No changes will be made to the powertrain options and it will continue to be offered either with a 2.0L NA petrol engine or a 1.5L turbo diesel.

6. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The new Hyundai Creta facelift is also expected to make its debut in the country ahead of the festive season this year or in early 2023. The new Hyundai Creta facelift will be offered with an updated exterior design language, new features, extensive safety equipment list, and new exterior colour options.

In addition to many new features, the new Creta facelift is also expected to be offered with the ADAS safety suite. Multiple reports suggest that the new Creta will be offered with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine in addition to the 1.5L NA petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine. Once launched in India, the new Hyundai Creta facelift will take on the rivals like the Kia Seltos and the recently launched Maruti Grand Vitara.

7. Hyundai Ai3 Small SUV

Hyundai is likely to launch a new micro SUV to take on the rivals like the Tata Punch by the end of 2023 or in early 2024. Underpinned by the same K1 platform that underpins the new Grand i10 Nios, this new SUV is likely to be offered with two engine options – 1.2 NA petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol.

The brand might also launch this new small SUV with a bi-fuel CNG engine, more details of which are yet to be known. On the features front, the new small SUV is likely to be offered with a touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument console, automatic climate control, a single pane sunroof, and more.