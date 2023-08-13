Upcoming Hyundai Cars In India – Creta Facelift To Verna N Line

Discover the forthcoming Hyundai cars for the Indian market, and what innovations, features, styles, & performance will be offered on them

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to unleash a trio of exciting new vehicles in the Indian market. With a focus on enhanced style, advanced features, and potent powertrains, these upcoming models are set to redefine the driving experience.

Let’s delve into the details of the much-anticipated Hyundai i20 facelift, the Hyundai Creta facelift, and the sporty Hyundai Verna N-Line.

1. Hyundai i20 Facelift

The Hyundai i20 is receiving a facelift that promises to elevate its appeal even further. Recently unveiled on the global stage, the i20 facelift showcases a pentagram-styled wheel design that exudes modernity and flair. However, spy shots of the India-bound i20 facelift reveal a distinct wheel design, suggesting that Hyundai is tailoring this version to suit the Indian taste.

Aesthetic enhancements are not limited to the wheels. The i20 facelift boasts reimagined bumpers with intricate creases, along with redesigned headlamps and taillights. Inside, ambient lighting adds a touch of sophistication. While the international variant introduces Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), it remains to be seen if these cutting-edge safety features will make their way to the Indian variant.

Under the hood, the i20 facelift retains its power-packed engine options, including the zippy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that also graces the i20 N Line. With a range of transmission choices, including CVT and DCT automatics, along with manual gearbox options, the i20 facelift promises an engaging and efficient drive.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The Hyundai Creta, a midsize SUV that has captivated the market since its debut, is undergoing a facelift to align with Hyundai’s latest design philosophy. Inspired by the Palisade, the Creta facelift is anticipated to showcase a vertical headlamp cluster and a striking grille with square-like detailing, imparting a sense of luxury and authority.

Camouflaged spy shots also hint at a revamped rear-end with redesigned taillights and a new bumper, ensuring a fresh look that demands attention. Inside, expect a redesigned dashboard and a host of new features, including 360-degree cameras and ADAS capabilities.

The Creta facelift will likely carry forward its robust powertrain options, catering to diverse driving preferences. Whether it’s the refined 1.5-litre petrol, the efficient 1.5-litre diesel, or the dynamic 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Creta facelift is poised to deliver performance and versatility in equal measure.

3. Hyundai Verna N Line

Following the success of the i20 N Line and Venue N Line, Hyundai’s performance-oriented sub-brand is poised to make a splash in the sedan segment with the upcoming Verna N Line. While details are scarce, a test mule of the Verna N-Line has been spotted on the roads, sporting enticing elements like red brake calipers and a gloss black roof.

Expected to be based on the top variants of the Verna, the N Line variant will likely house a potent 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT unit. This blend of power and precision promises an exhilarating driving experience.