Upcoming Hyundai Cars In 2024/2025 – Exter EV To Creta Facelift

The upcoming Hyundai lineup for 2024/2025 including the Creta Facelift, Alcazar Facelift, Verna N Line, Venue, Exter EV and Creta EV

Hyundai has been making waves in the Indian automotive market with its exciting recent launches, like the Exter and Verna facelift. Not content with its current success, the South Korean carmaker has a few more models in the pipeline, for which shoppers and enthusiasts are waiting with fingers crossed!

From facelifts to electric vehicles, here’s a glimpse of what Hyundai is brewing in the kitchen:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The refreshed Creta is set to arrive in the Indian market next year, featuring a sharper exterior design, inspired by the Hyundai Palisade, and a more premium interior. It will continue to get the same engine options as the current model (1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel), along with the same transmission options. The highlight of the new model will be the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for enhanced safety.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

The Alcazar will also receive a mid-life facelift, likely in 2024. Cosmetic updates will refresh its appearance, while an advanced infotainment system and the addition of ADAS technology will enhance the interior. The facelifted SUV will retain its 1.5L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engines, with automatic and manual transmission options.

3. Hyundai Verna N Line

The Verna is set to get sporty treatment, with the launch of its ‘N Line’ variant. Hyundai Verna N Line will likely be powered by the brand’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, offering both automatic and manual transmissions. It will feature some unique design elements, stiffer suspension, improved steering response, a burly exhaust, and sporty interior trim, differentiating it from the regular model.

4. New-Gen Hyundai Venue

The second-generation Venue will roll off the assembly line at Hyundai’s new Talegaon facility in the coming years, likely in 2024 or 2025. The finer details are yet unknown, but it is expected to feature an even sharper design, a more premium interior, better equipment, etc. The engine options – 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel units – will continue forward in the new model.

5. Hyundai Exter EV

The new Hyundai Exter has already gained quite a lot of popularity in the Indian market, thanks to its mix of practicality and affordability. Now, the South Korean carmaker is planning to launch an electric version of it, likely in a year or two. The specifications have not been revealed yet, so not much is known. However, we expect the Exter EV to offer 250+ km of driving range.

6. Hyundai Creta EV

The popular Creta SUV is also set to get an electric powertrain option in the near future. The upcoming Creta EV has been spied a few times on Indian roads, wearing full-body camouflage. The specs are unknown at the moment, but as per rumours, it could get similar battery-motor specs as the Kona EV (39.2 kWh, 134 bhp).