Upcoming Hyundai Bayon SUV Rendered Based On Leaked Images

Upon arrival, the Bayon will go on to become the most affordable Hyundai SUV offering in Europe; expected to be revealed in the coming weeks

About a week ago, Hyundai had shared some teaser images of an all-new crossover-SUV called ‘Bayon’. The teaser images revealed some key details about the design of the car, including its front-end design. However, it wasn’t long before the images of both the interior as well as exterior of the production-ready version of the Bayon surfaced on the internet, thanks to a leaked brochure of the car.

The leaked photos of the SUV have helped create a rendering of the Bayon which is also now doing the rounds of the world wide web. It should be noted that the Bayon will be based on the i20, and could even serve as a replacement for the i20 Active – the crossover version of the previous-gen model of the hatchback.

Talking about its design, the rendered car looks more of a crossover than an SUV, with extensive plastic cladding as well as faux front and rear skid plates lending it a rugged appeal. At the front, the car features a large radiator grille, along with a split-headlamp setup.

The side profile of the car looks somewhat similar to the i20, apart from the slightly restyled window line. Moving to the rear, the Bayon gets unique arrow-shaped LED brake lights that are connected by a light bar stretching across the entire width of the tailgate.

Hyundai confirmed that the Bayon will go on to become the most affordable SUV that it retails in Europe, and will go on sale in the first half of this year. The previously leaked images also revealed the Bayon’s cabin, which is the same as the current-gen i20, with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system taking the center stage.

The Bayon could carry over the Euro-spec i20’s equipment list that consists of a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, along with a similarly sized touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, SmartSense driving assist systems, ambient lighting, wireless charging, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Intelligent Speed Limit Information, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose, BlueLink telematics and much more.