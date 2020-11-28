Upcoming Hyundai AX1 Mini-SUV Rendered As A Tata HBX Rival

Here, we have a digitally rendered image, which imagines the upcoming Hyundai AX1 in its production-spec form

The popularity of crossovers and SUVs is steadily rising all over the world, and car manufacturers are busy building new vehicles to capitalise on that. Recently, spy pictures of new Hyundai micro-SUV have been floating around the interweb. The upcoming vehicle, codenamed ‘AX1’, will be targeted at South Asian markets, and India as well.

In the spy pictures, the vehicle covered in full-body camouflage, and thus not a lot of details are visible. That, however, can’t stop digital artists from creating renderings, can it? Here, we have an image, rendered by Shoeb R. Kalania of IAB fame, where the upcoming Hyundai AX1 has been imagined in its production-ready form.

The front end of the vehicle draws inspiration from the latest crop of Hyundai crossovers, like the Venue, Creta, and Tucson. It gets a vertically split headlamp design, with the top portion consisting of LED DRLs, and the main headlamps sitting low in the bumper. The grille here is rather massive, and we hope it doesn’t feature on the final production model.

At the bottom of the front bumper, there’s a faux bash plate, finished in silver. The air dam also gets a silver-finished surround, which looks quite nice. The bonnet is quite flat, and the windscreen is steeply raked. The wheel arches have been sculpted to look quite muscular, and the blacked-out wheels will them out nicely.

The rear door handle has been integrated into the C-pillar, which gives this vehicle a faux two-door design. There is black cladding at the bottom and on the wheel arches, but it’s not very prominent. There are no roof rails present here though, unlike the test models. The overall styling of the Hyundai AX1 looks very appealing in this rendering.

According to speculation, the upcoming Hyundai Mini-SUV will be powered by either a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS and 114 Nm) or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor (100 PS and 172 Nm). There might be a diesel engine option available as well, at least in a few markets, but nothing is yet confirmed. In India, it will compete against the Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, and the upcoming Tata HBX.

