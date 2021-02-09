Upcoming Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV Spied Testing On Snow

Hyundai AX1 micro SUV is expected to launch in India in early 2022 to compete against Mahindra KUV NXT and upcoming Tata HBX

Hyundai appears to be planning to go global with the upcoming micro SUV internally codenamed, AX1. Recently, the prototype of the five-seater was spotted undergoing testing in the snow and it could launch in South Korea and India before reaching other markets. The AX1 will be positioned below the Venue compact SUV as Hyundai will expand its SUV range with its addition.

The brand led the passenger UV space courtesy of the class-leading Creta mid-size SUV and Venue in India. The second-generation Creta did catapult Hyundai’s SUV sales last year and the upcoming AX1 will also target high volumes. With the Santro not performing well in sales, the AX1 could play a key factor in Hyundai grabbing a major chunk in the mass market space.

The Hyundai AX1 is expected to be positioned well below the Venue compact SUV and thus it could cost around Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom). It is underpinned by the K1 architecture and has upright proportions with boxy design elements that should suit the segment well. The spy photographs indicate the presence of horizontal LED tail lamps and familiar-looking alloy wheel design.

The tall pillars are accompanied by a raked front windshield, an upright front fascia with split headlamp cluster as in the Venue, flat bonnet structure, larger front side windows compared to the rear, pillar mounted rear door handles, rectangular-shaped wheel arches, sculpted boot, body cladding and so on. The top-end variant will likely have roof rails, rear wiper and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

As for the interior, it will boast of a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, multi-functional steering wheel, and possible digital instrument cluster. Under the bonnet, it could derive power from a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine developing around 84 horsepower and 115 Nm from i20.

Or else, the same 1.1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol from Santro could be utilised pumping out 68 horsepower and 99 Nm. A five-speed manual as standard and a five-speed AMT as an option could be on offer.