Upcoming Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV Rendered Based On Spy Shots

The Hyundai AX1 micro SUV will directly put up against the likes of the upcoming Tata HBX, as well as the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT

All manufacturers are currently working on making the most of the ever-growing global SUV trend, and in India, carmakers continue to introduce more and more affordable SUVs to attract more buyers. Hence, a new segment will soon emerge in the form of ‘micro SUV’, with at least two cars set to join the list this year.

While the first one is the Tata HBX/Hornbill, which is set for a launch in the coming months, the second one is its upcoming rival, the Hyundai AX1. Unlike Tata, Hyundai is yet to confirm its plans of introducing its most affordable SUV yet, but we expect it to be launched by the end of this year.

That said, IAB’s digital artist Shoeb R Kalania has envisioned the production-ready Hyundai AX1 micro SUV based on the car’s spy shots in the past, which helps us get an idea of what the car could actually end up looking like. While the AX1 test mules have so far only been spied with heavy camouflage, some design cues have been exposed over time.

The rendering portrays the AX1 as a boxy car, with a side profile that seems inspired by its elder sibling and the current most affordable Hyundai SUV – the Venue. Both the front and the rear-end of the car look flattish, while the squared-off wheel arches lend it a muscular look.

The car sports stylish looking dual-tone alloy wheels, just like the ones that have been seen on recent AX1 test mules. The rendered car also gets functional roof rails, C-pillar mounted door handles for the rear doors and plastic cladding around the entire body. At the front, the micro SUV is expected to sport a large radiator grille along with dual-piece headlamps.

The AX1 will likely be based on the same K1 platform as the Santro, and could be offered with Hyundai’s 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, as well as the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the same state of tune as the Grand i10 Nios.