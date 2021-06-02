Upcoming Hyundai AX1 (Ignis Rival) – 5 Things We Know About It

Hyundai’s upcoming micro-SUV, codenamed AX1, is expected to be globally unveiled soon, with India launch expected next year

Hyundai is developing a lot of new vehicles at the moment, one of which is an all-new micro-SUV. Codenamed ‘AX1’, this upcoming car has been spotted during road tests multiple times on foreign soil, and is expected to make its global debut soon.

Here, we discuss all the available info we have yet about the upcoming Hyundai AX1 micro SUV, along with the major speculations and expected details about it.

1. Design

The upcoming Hyundai AX1 will have a crossover-inspired tallboy design, as revealed by the spy pictures. The vehicle will also have a split headlamp design, which is a common style trend in many recent Hyundai vehicles, like the Creta, Venue, Tucson, etc. The vehicle will also get a set of unique and beautiful dual-tone alloy wheels, and some test models were spotted with a pair of roof rails as well.

2. Expected features

Hyundai AX1 is expected to offer plenty of features, like LED DRLs, LED taillights, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity), automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, adjustable driver seat, wireless smartphone charger, etc.

3. Powertrain

As per speculations, the upcoming Hyundai AX1 will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, the same one which also does duty on the i20 and Grand i10 Nios. Transmission options will likely include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Hyundai might offer other engine options as well, like the 1.1L petrol engine from Santro, which might be available on the entry-level variants.

4. Expected global debut

The first teaser images for the upcoming Hyundai AX1 were released in early May 2021.

Thus, the vehicle is expected to debut globally in the coming months, and will likely go on sale in the manufacturer’s home market of South Korea towards the end of this year.

5. Expected launch in India

Hyundai AX1 will be launched in the Indian market as well, likely sometime during the next year. Upon arrival, this Hyundai micro-SUV will rival the likes of Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, and also the upcoming Tata HBX.