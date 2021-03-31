Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar Digitally Rendered In Creta’s Colour Options

Check out these digitally-rendered images of the Hyundai Alcazar, which imagine the upcoming SUV in the colour palette of the Creta

Hyundai Alcazar is scheduled to make its global debut on 6th April 2021, with launch slated to happen in May this year. Recently, official images of the upcoming SUV’s 3D model leaked online, giving us a rather clear look at it. The Alcazar is essentially a three-row version of the Creta, with a few changes to the styling.

The leaked images of the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar were monochromatic, in black, white, and various shades of grey. The manufacturer hasn’t hinted at what colours will be offered on this upcoming SUV, but IAB has created digital renderings of the Alcazar, sporting the same colour options as the Creta, which we’ve showcased here.

In the Indian market, Hyundai Creta is currently available with 8 single-tone colour options – Galaxy Blue Metallic, Typhoon Silver, Red Mulberry, Phantom Black, Deep Forest, Polar White, Titan Gray Metallic, and Lava Orange. Two dual-tone options are offered as well – Lava Orange (with Phantom Black roof) and Polar White (with Phantom Black roof).

The exterior design of the Alcazar has a few, but noticeable, differences over the Creta. The front end of the upcoming SUV sports a new mesh design for the front grille and a redesigned front bumper. The front grille now connects the vertically split headlamps, which is a unique design element. On the sides, the design of the Alcazar mostly remains the same as its five-seater sibling, except for the longer rear section.

The alloy wheels design is different, and might be larger than the 17-inchers we see on the Creta. The taillights have been redesigned as well, and feature a horizontal chrome bar running between them, with ‘ALCAZAR’ branded on it. As for the interior, Alcazar’s cabin design will be similar to the Creta, and it will be available in 6- and 7-seater configurations.

According to speculations, the Alcazar will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, with 150 PS and 192 Nm on tap. This motor, also available on the Tucson and Elantra, can be paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. A 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine (140 PS and 242 Nm) might be on offer as well.

Select dealerships across India have already started accepting unofficial bookings for the Hyundai Alcazar. Upon launch, its closest rivals in the Indian market include MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV500.