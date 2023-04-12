Upcoming Hyundai Ai3 Micro SUV Rendered Based On Spy Images

Hyundai Ai3 will make its global debut soon before going on sale in markets like India; based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has commenced testing an all-new small SUV for the domestic market. Codenamed Ai3, the five-seater will be launched in the coming months following its global debut. The Hyundai Ai3 will sit on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura, and will compete against a host of entry-level SUVs including Tata Punch.

The Hyundai micro SUV will take plenty of design inspiration from the Casper sold in the global markets. The Ai3 will also pertain to select international markets. As for India, it will be rolled out of Hyundai’s production facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. The first-ever spy images of the micro SUV were caught on camera recently on Indian roads.

Here we have a rendered image of the upcoming Ai3 ahead of its world premiere in the coming weeks. The front fascia comprises a prominent air intake in the middle of the bumper, bulbous headlamp housing with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, sporty and deep fog lamp housing, notable bonnet creases, sharp cuts on the side profile, new alloy wheels, etc.

Other visual highlights are a prominent roof rail, side body cladding, flared wheel arches, blacked finished A pillars that are slightly raked, upright B pillars and body-coloured wing mirrors. The rear will boast conventional LED tail lamps and a slightly sculpted bootlid. It will likely derive power from the familiar 1.2L NA petrol engine.

The same powertrain can be found in Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20 and others. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. We can expect a five-speed manual transmission to be offered as standard while a five-speed AMT will be an option. As part of selling an expansive range, Hyundai could add a CNG option.

The Ai3 could also be equipped with a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine kicking out around 120 bhp and 172 Nm. The micro SUV will be the next big launch from the second largest car producer in the country and its features list will be shared with the Grand i10 Nios.