Upcoming Maruti Suzuki & Toyota Hybrid Cars In India Soon – Key Info

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are focussing big time on hybrid cars for India and here we have listed five potential upcoming launches

The Indian auto sector industry is steadily on its transition phase towards electrification and numerous car manufacturers are viewing hybrid vehicles as viable interim solutions. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are leading this trend, emphasizing the development of hybrid powertrains in addition to their EV range. Here, we provide an overview of the potential upcoming hybrid vehicles from these duo:

1. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder:

The seven-seater variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are likely expected to launch in India by mid-2025. These new versions will feature aesthetic updates compared to their five-seater counterparts. Customers can expect a choice between 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines that are already available.

These seven-seater models will compete with the Tata Safari, the Hyundai Alcazar, which is due for a facelift in the coming months, the MG Hector Plus, the seven-seater Citroen C3 Aircross, the Mahindra XUV700, and other similar midsize SUVs.

Also Read: 4 Upcoming Toyota Cars You Should Wait For (Including An EV)

2&3. Toyota Fortuner MHEV & Hilux MHEV:

Toyota has been expanding the reach of the mild-hybrid variant of the Fortuner globally in recent months, along with its Hilux MHEV counterpart. Both feature a 2.8L diesel engine paired with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, enhancing performance, improving fuel efficiency, and reducing emissions. We expect the Fortuner MHEV to arrive in 2025 while the Hilux MHEV could join the lineup as well considering its popularity.

5,6 & 7. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift, Next-Gen Baleno & Compact MPV:

The updated Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to debut next year. Since its launch, this compact SUV coupe has attracted considerable customer interest due to its pricing and extensive range. As a mid-life refresh, it is likely to feature only minor exterior and interior upgrades.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Compact Cars Over The Next 2 Years

The main highlight though could be the introduction of a locally manufactured strong hybrid system, paired with the 1.2L Z series petrol engine that debuted in the new-gen Swift. This could potentially achieve a fuel efficiency of over 35 kmpl, although the brand has yet to make an official confirmation. The next-gen Baleno due for 2026 and a brand new compact MPV could feature the same powertrain as well.