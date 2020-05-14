Upcoming Honda ZR-V Premium SUV Rendered; Looks Eye-Popping

Honda recently patented the ZR-V name and it could be used for a premium SUV expected to arrive sometime next year

We told you about a recent trademark application from Honda as the ZR-V name could be used for a compact SUV in the coming years. While no official details are out yet, the Japanese manufacturer could deploy the nameplate for a bigger SUV as well. Drawing along the lines of CR-V and WR-V names, the application dated April 17, 2020 could be meant for emerging and developed markets.

The talented Kleber Silva has come up a couple of renderings and they point the finger at a premium mid-size SUV. The space is widely regarded by the global automakers and just in India, the competition has grown multiple folds over the years following the success of the Hyundai Creta. The Kia Seltos and MG Hector are certainly making a big impression as well.

With the HR-V reportedly not coming to India, we can expect a new premium SUV eventually. The digital imagination of the Honda ZR-V shows the presence of a bold front fascia with sharp design elements such as chrome horizontal front grille, blacked-out headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, a busy bumper with sporty fog lamp cluster and round-shaped cornering lamps.

The blue body colour is complemented by the contrast orange painted roofline and black finished pillars. The crossover silhouette adds to the modern appeal and the aggressive character lines as well as black wheel arches and multi-spoke alloy wheels are also part of the package. Just as the front fascia, the rear is equally dynamic.

It boasts a boomerang-styled LED tail lamps in wraparound fashion, sculpted tailgate, integrated rear spoiler, Honda badge positioned at the edge of the tailgate, the dual exhaust system on both ends, sporty faux diffuser and so on. The rendering shows a well-proportioned car that could target mid-size as well as C-segment SUVs.

The rendering is based on the Changan UNI-T that measures 4,515 mm long, 1,870 mm wide and stands 1,565 mm tall. However, we do expect the ZR-V to arrive at Indian shores as a more affordable compact SUV stretching below four meters in length and it could act as a replacement to the Jazz based WR-V.