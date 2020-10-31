Upcoming Honda ZR-V Compact SUV Rendered Realistically

Honda ZR-V could be powered by a 1.0-litre three-pot petrol and a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine in its international trim

Honda Cars India introduced the WR-V crossover in March 2017 and it has been a decent success for the brand. It is based on the Jazz hatchback’s platform and received BSVI compliance only a few months ago. It must be noted that the competition in the compact SUV segment has grown tremendously in recently years and it has also become the most sought after space by customers.

According to recent reports emerged on the internet, the WR-V will be replaced by a brand new model that could go by the name ZR-V. Speculations surrounding the ZR-V have been there for many months since the naming rights were applied by the Japanese manufacturer. It is expected to make its world premiere sometime next year before going on sale in markets like Japan before reaching India.

Unlike the WR-V, the Honda ZR-V will reportedly sit on the same platform as the Amaze compact sedan. Honda relies on the sales of the City and Amaze domestically and venturing into a new segment will only help its cause in gaining volumes and it will be interesting to see what the brand does in the near future. We have showed you rendering of the ZR-V previously and here we have another set.

Coming from Car250.com, it looks more realistic as the design cues are more in like with the Vezel and CR-V. The front fascia comprises of a pair of prominent headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and LED turn signals. The Solid Wing face approach can also be clearly seen with the Honda badge sitting in the middle of thick black grille and a chrome horizontal slat.

Elsewhere, you could also find a rather aggressive front bumper embellished in chrome while the horizontal fog lamp strip is housed within. The renderer has decided to give a dual tone appearance with the help of black finished pillars, roof and wing mirrors. The grey coloured roof rails, silver cladding on the sides, diamond-cut alloy wheels and black wheel arches are other highlights.

The rear gets a thick horizontal strip covering the width of the vehicle with Honda badge grafted in the middle. The sculpted tailgate, silver skid plate, wraparound LED tail lamps, black bumper with contrast red accents are also part of the digital imagination. The global-spec Honda ZR-V could be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol with hybrid technology.