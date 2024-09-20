Upcoming Honda & Suzuki Electric Scooters – What We Know So Far

Two big Japanese players, Honda and Suzuki, are expected to join the electric scooter market in 2025 in India

Let us take a look at the EV scooters that will be launched from the Japanese contingency to rival the likes of all the scooters that have been launched over the past few years by startups and other big players in the market.

1. Honda Activa Electric

For years, Honda has been saying that it is developing a range of electric two-wheelers for the Indian as well as global markets. The electric Activa has been under development for years now, but the problem is that Japanese makers like Honda believe in the process rather than being agile.

It avoided the FOMO and continued to work on the Activa electric. Now according to reports, Activa Electric is in the final stages of validation and in a few weeks, the test production of this e-scooter will commence. The bookings and deliveries are expected to start from March 2025.

We believe Honda has developed an electric scooter that focuses on the overall riding experience and good riding range with all the bells and whistles. However, it will be interesting to see the price point of this upcoming Activa Electric.

2. Suzuki electric

We expected the Suzuki EV scooter to be launched before the Activa electric and the wait continues. All we know is that it is codenamed XF091 and will be the company’s first EV offering for India. Like most other electric scooters on sale, it will likely have a fixed battery pack.

Its production is likely to start in the coming months and the launch will probably be in 2025. As of now, Suzuki is projecting annual volumes of 25,000 units for this e-scooter. A year ago, Suzuki showcased the e-Burgman scooter with a swappable battery pack. The e-Burgman has been spied testing in India on multiple occasions. It remains to be seen what Suzuki names the e-scooter but considering the widespread popularity of the Access and Burgman models, it could fall under the same brand umbrella.