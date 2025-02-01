Upcoming Honda SUVs Within Next 3 Years – Elevate EV To ZR-V

The Japanese brand will launch four new SUVs in the next 2-3 years in the Indian market including EV and strong-hybrid models

Honda Cars India is going to have an immensely busy time going forward as it has planned several big ticket product launches in the country. Riding high on the success of its most recent SUV model, the Elevate, it will launch at least four more SUVs in the Indian market. The Japanese brand intends to have a presence in almost every SUV segment – be it the compact, be it the full-sized (7-seater) or be it the electric SUV section. Here, in this piece, we will talk about the upcoming Honda SUVs in detail, including their launch date, features and technical specs.

1. Honda Elevate EV

Honda will foray into the EV segment in India with an all-new SUV based on the Elevate. The fully-electric Elevate SUV is expected to be unveiled by the end of 2025 as it goes on sale in the first quarter of 2026 in the Indian market. It will rival the likes of Maruti e Vitara, Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Curvv in the domestic market.

The cabin and features will be carried over from the regular version of the Elevate SUV while the engine will be replaced by an electric motor and a fixed battery pack. Though details are scarce at the moment, we expect the Honda Elevate EV to deliver a driving range of 500+ km on a single charge.

2. Honda Compact SUV

Honda will also re-enter the sub-4-m SUV segment with an all-new product in the next 2-3 years in India. It will underpin the PF2 platform and rival other heavyweights like Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon.

The company had a strong presence in the sub-compact SUV segment with the WR-V but it was discontinued after a few years. The new sub-compact SUV could also come with an all-electric derivative as a part of Honda’s announcement to have 5 EV models by 2030 in India. We expect more details to emerge as it inches closer to its launch.

3. Honda ZR-V

It was learnt that Honda ZR-V is being considered for the Indian market and it could finally hit our roads in early 2026. Identical to the CR-V and Accord, it will be brought here via the CBU route. Honda ZR-V had its global premiere in 2022 and it is currently retailed in several ASEAN nations including Japan. The SUV resembles the HR-V SUV which is on sale in North America.

It is powered by a 2.0L petrol engine which is mated to dual electric motors and a CVT automatic gearbox. The total power output is around 180 bhp and it could vary with the India-spec model. This powertrain setup gets the all-wheel-drive system (AWD) as standard. Though Honda also offers a pure petrol version with a 1.5L turbocharged mill and CVT gearbox, it is unlikely to make its way to India.

4. Honda 7-seater SUV

Honda will present a new 7-seater full-sized flagship SUV in the Indian market by the end of 2026. Based on the brand’s all-new modular architecture, it will be jointly developed by the R&D centres of Japan and Thailand, with a lot of input from the Indian team as well.

The technical specs are not known yet but in all likelihood, it will borrow the naturally-aspirated 1.5L petrol engine from the Elevate. There is a strong buzz that Honda might well offer it with the City sedan’s strong-hybrid powertrain setup. Stay tuned to this space for more details on the same.