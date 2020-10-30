Upcoming Honda HR-V Coupe Spied Testing, Launch Expected Mid-2021

The next-gen Honda HR-V was spotted during road test in Thailand, and is expected to make its way to India as well

Last month, at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show, Honda unveiled the SUV eConcept. The vehicle had a sharp and handsome exterior design, the highlight of which was its coupe-like rear section. Also, the styling of the eConcept previewed the upcoming next-generation Honda HR-V Coupe, which is expected to make its global debut by the middle of next year.

A test mule of the next-gen Honda HR-V Coupe prototype was spied during testing a while back in Thailand. The new-gen model looks boxier as compared to the current one, and feels larger in dimensions as well. The front grille also seems bigger than before, and the headlamps look extremely sharp and sleek. The signature Honda chrome slate doesn’t seem as pronounced here as on other vehicles in the Japanese carmaker’s lineup.

While the roofline itself isn’t sloping downwards, the windscreen has been raked at a gentle angle, which gives the vehicle a coupe-like silhouette. The rear overhang now feels extremely large as well. The taillamp design is also new, and we also see 6-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels here.

We expect the interior to be completely redesigned as well, featuring simple and clean styling, much like on the fifth-gen Honda City. Apart from that, we could also see a lot of premium features, like a large touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable seats (front row), and even a wireless smartphone charger.

The Thailand-spec model is expected to be available with two engine options – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill. For the Indian market, however, we except the HR-V to have the same powerplant options as the new-gen Honda City, which include a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. A 6-speed manual gearbox will come standard, with a CVT being optional on the petrol variants.

We expect the 2021 Honda HR-V to arrive in India by the end of next year, and will be priced between Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and Maruti S-Cross.