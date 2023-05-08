Upcoming Honda CB350 Cruiser – What We Know So Far

Honda is reported to be working on an all-new cruiser based on the CB350 platform; likely market launch later this calendar year

Honda appears to be working on a host of new offerings for the Indian market as new two-wheelers across different segments look to be in the pipeline. Only a few weeks ago, the Japanese manufacturer introduced the Shine 100 at a competitive price tag of just under Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom) to appeal to a wide range of customers in the mass market commuter space.

Before the closure of this calendar year, Honda is said to launch an all-new motorcycle based on the CB350’s platform. In the entry-level middleweight space, Honda currently has the H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS. Recently, Honda introduced six different custom accessory kits for both motorcycles and their prices start at Rs. 7,500.

It looks like Honda will expand the 350 cc range to take the fight directly to Royal Enfield’s 350 cc offerings. However, no official details are known yet and confirmations made. Reports though suggest that Honda could bring in a new 350 cc cruiser and it could be pitted against RE’s Meteor 350. The half-duplex cradle frame could be reworked and its wheelbase could be extended to accommodate the cruising needs.

As for the performance, the familiar 348 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine could be utilised and it develops a maximum power output of 21 PS at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,000 rpm. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

Features like Bluetooth connectivity, a digital instrument console, dual-channel ABS and traction control could be available. It could take design inspiration from the Rebel series of cruisers sold in the international markets. Judging by how a typical cruiser would be, we can expect it to have tall set handlebar positioning and relaxed forward set footpegs.

The front will boast telescopic forks while the suspension duties will be performed by twin shock absorbers at the rear. As for the brakes, the front and rear disc brakes will be assisted by a dual-channel ABS system as standard. The chances of the cruiser getting sold exclusively through Honda’s BigWing dealerships are high.