Upcoming Honda Cars Including Elevate To Get ADAS In India

The upcoming Elevate SUV which is slated for a global debut on June 6 was spotted testing in Japan recently; ADAS confirmed

Honda Cars India is all set for the global debut of its upcoming mid-size SUV, the Elevate which is scheduled for June 6. While some of the essential details about the SUV are already revealed via teasers, a lot is still under wraps including the design. Ahead of its unveiling in India, a fully camouflaged test mule of the Honda Elevate was spotted in Japan. This hints that the made-in-India Elevate SUV is being evaluated for a launch in the Japanese market.

Upcoming Honda Elevate SUV Test Mule Spotted In Japan

This is the first instance where the test mule of the Honda Elevate has been spotted on foreign soil and that too in the brand’s home market Japan. Although the prototype was fully camouflaged, certain design elements resemble the vehicles we have seen in India. The overall silhouette, headlamps, fog lamps as well as front grille seems quite similar to the India-spec model, while there are few visible differences at the rear.

Upcoming Honda Cars & SUVs Including the Elevate To Get ADAS

As per the latest media reports, it is confirmed that every new upcoming Honda car in India will be equipped with ADAS technology. The streak started with the latest 5th gen City facelift model, and the upcoming Elevate mid-size SUV will also feature the Honda Sensing Suite. The company offered ADAS in City Facelift in all the manual and automatic trims, only skipping the base SV variant.

We expect the same pattern to be followed in the Elevate. Even the upcoming new-gen Amaze will get ADAS technology upon its launch in 2024, although there can be some reduction in the features to keep the pricing in check.

Some of the stand-out features of the Honda Sensing Suite include adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, road departure mitigation system, lane keep assist, automatic high beam assist and more.

Upcoming Honda Elevate: More Details

One of the features that the Elevate will miss out on is the panoramic sunroof, which is offered by all of its rivals. The mid-size SUV will be equipped with a single-pane sunroof. Apart from this, the Elevate will boast a typical SUV design with a butch appeal and upright stance. Talking about the powertrain, the 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine is confirmed, putting out 121 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. Apart from this, the strong hybrid option could be introduced at a later stage.