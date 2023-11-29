Upcoming Highly Anticipated SUVs Under Rs. 15 Lakh In 2024

The highly popular Rs. 15 lakh SUV segment is set to get some new players next year like Creta Facelift, Mahindra Thar 5-Door and Tata Curvv

SUVs are currently the talk of the town and car manufacturers are banking on this trend to introduce new models not just in India but globally. In the Indian context, price plays a big role in a new car buying decision and this is one of the reasons that the under Rs. 15 lakh segment is one of the highest selling.

So, if you are something with the same budget and planning to buy an SUV next year, this article is a must-read for you. Let’s have a look at the upcoming popular SUVs under Rs. 15 lakh next year.

1. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

Certainly the most popular SUV moniker in the country, the Thar will get its 5-door iteration next year in 2024. Expected to carry a starting price of well under Rs. 15 lakh, the Thar 5-Door will borrow the underpinnings from the Scorpio N and it will sport some new design highlights as compared to the current model. Moreover, as per the leaked spy shots, the SUV will have a slew of new feature additions like an electric sunroof, LED headlamps, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and more. The powertrain will be carried forward from the Thar 3-door, likely with a higher state of tune.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift

One of the highly anticipated models in the Indian market, the Creta Facelift will launch by early 2024. The 2nd gen model debuted in 2020 and has started to age, demanding a much-needed mid-life update. Expected to carry a new design, the highlight will be the new set of features like ADAS, 360-degree parking camera and more, which will bring the mid-size SUV at par with its rivals. The underpinnings as well as the powertrain will be retained as it is and the pricing will see a minor bump over the current model.

3. Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is due for a launch next year and the SUV will first debut with an electric powertrain followed by its ICE model. Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in its near-production guise, the Curvv will follow the brand’s latest design direction which we have already seen in the updated Nexon.

Under the hood, an electric powertrain with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres and the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine putting out 170 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque which is currently under development will be a part of the package. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel could also be offered at the time of launch.