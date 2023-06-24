Upcoming Hero Xtreme 440R Naked Bike – Top 5 Things

Hero MotoCorp will launch a new premium naked sports motorcycle, the Xtreme 440R, which will be powered by a 440cc engine from the Harley-Davidson X440

Hero Motocorp is planning to introduce a slew of new products in the premium bike segment and the details of some of its prominent launches are already out. The Xtreme 440R is one such motorcycle which will stand on the top of the brand’s line-up and it will debut sometime in the year 2024. So, let’s have a look at the top 5 things to know about the Hero Xtreme 440R.

1. Expected Design

The Xtreme 440R will sport an aggressive design language with the use of some premium parts in order to justify the higher price tag. In addition to this, the motorcycle will be the flagship offering from the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer and this is the reason we believe that it will stand out in terms of styling.

2. Expected Hardware and Equipment

In terms of equipment, USD forks at the front, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, and chunky 17-inch tyres amongst others will be part of the package. Apart from this, we can expect Hero Xtreme 440R to get an all-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

3. Expected Riding Posture

As the Xtreme 440R will be a naked sports machine, we expect an almost upright riding stance with a hint of sportiness. The foot-pegs could be a bit rear set, however, the overall riding triangle will be quite relaxed.

4. Powertrain

The upcoming Xtreme 440R will be powered by a 440cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine and the power output is expected to be around 30 bhp and up to 40 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and will likely get the clipper clutch.

5. Launch Timeline and Rivals

The Hero Extreme 440R will be launched sometime in the year 2024. Once launched, it will square off with the likes of other premium naked motorcycles in the country such as the KTM Duke 390, upcoming Yamaha MT-03, BMW G310 R and more.