Upcoming Hero Xtreme 200S 4V & Passion Plus Spied Ahead Of Launch

Hero Motocorp is preparing to launch two new motorcycles in the Indian market, the Xtreme 200S 4V and Passion Plus; both spied

Hero Motocorp will soon launch the Xtreme 200S 4V, the 2023 updated model sporting the brand’s latest 4-valve engine. Along with this, the Passion Plus nameplate is set to make a comeback and as per some media reports, it was showcased at a dealer event. The Xtreme 200S 4V will likely launch very soon, while Passion Plus is expected to debut in the second half of 2023.

Upcoming Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Details

While the design elements on the 200S 4V will remain exactly the same as the current model, the two-wheeler will get a new paint scheme with updated graphics. The highlight will be the new 4-valve engine which is already doing its duty on the Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 200T 4V.

This 199.6cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine puts out 18.83 bhp and 17.3 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike in the spy images gets a yellow paint scheme and this is an altogether new colour. In terms of pricing, there will be a minor hike, thanks to the new 4-valve engine.

Upcoming Hero Passion Plus: Details

After being discontinued after the updated BS6 norms came into play in April 2020, the Passion Plus will be reintroduced in the Indian market. Hero Motocorp currently sells the Passion Pro which gets a 110cc engine, while the Hero Passion Plus will be powered by a 97.2cc engine.

This air-cooled fuel-injected unit will put out 8.02 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. In terms of design, the Passion Plus will get an updated styling which includes a new design for the headlamp cowl, flush fit type fuel cap, new rear grab handle and white rim tapes on black alloys amongst others.

If some media reports are to be believed, the bike will debut in July 2023 and is expected to be priced around the Rs. 75,000 (ex-showroom) ballpark.