Upcoming Hero Karizma 300 Supersport – Top 5 Things To Know

Hero is expected to relaunch the Karizma in India, but with a more powerful engine and a better design

The Hero Karizma is one of the most iconic performance bikes in the Indian market and attracted a lot of buyers with its package. While the brand discontinued the Hero Karima a couple of years ago, many reports suggest that the Karizma might soon return to the market. A new Hero full flared motorcycle was recently spied testing in the country and is expected to be called the Karizma 300 or the Xtreme 300S. Here are the top 5 things to know about this new performance bike from Hero.

1. Looks And Design:

The new Hero Karizma 300 will feature a fully faired layout and is expected to boost a sporty stance. To start with, the new Karizma 300 will get a sleek front fascia that will be complemented by LED headlights and a subtle windscreen. The side profile will also complement the sporty character and will likely have attractive graphics.

2. Features:

Unlike the earlier versions of the bike, the new Karizma 300 will get a long list of features like a digital instrument console, mobile connectivity, ABS, side stand switch, and more. Furthermore, it will also get a dual disc braking setup, ABS, alloy wheels, and more.



3. Powertrain:

While the brand is yet to share more details about this upcoming bike, many reports suggest that it will be powered by a powerful and refined liquid-cooled engine that will have a total capacity of close to 300cc. More details like power and torque output specs are yet to be known.

4. Launch Date:

No official details about the launch of the new Karizma 300 are available as of now but from what we know so far, the brand is expected to launch this new bike only after mid-2023. Once launched, it will take on other 300cc performance bikes in the country.

5. Expected Price:

As per all the details that are available right now, we are expecting Hero to price the new Karizma 300 from a starting price of around Rs 2.5-2.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Hero however is tight-lipped about the official launch timeline or the starting price of this new entry-level sports bike.