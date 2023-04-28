Upcoming Hero-Harley 400 cc Roadster – Expected Price & Rivals

The upcoming Harley Davidson 4XX is developed in collaboration with Hero Motocorp. Once launched, it will be the new starting point of the Harley Davidson line-up in India

Harley Davidson teased its new affordable motorcycle for the Indian market, the HD 4XX. While the original name is yet to be revealed, we are quite sure that the two-wheeler will be powered by an odd 400cc engine. Developed in partnership with Hero Motocorp, the 400cc roadster will be targeted at the affordable mass market segment. Let’s have a look at its expected pricing and rivals.

Upcoming Hero-Harley 400 cc Roadster: Expected Price

The Harley Davidson 4XX is a grounds up new machine and has been specifically developed for the Indian market. The tie-up with Hero Motocorp hints that the pricing will be quite competitive, as it will ensure full localisation of parts as well as local production. Both brands are very well aware of the fact that the sales in the affordable two-wheeler segment are governed by the pricing and it plays a key role.

In addition to this, from what we know so far, the HD 4XX is quite basic in terms of equipment on offer. This essentially means that it is not loaded with any fancy tech features or something that will put a load on the buyer’s pocket.

However, this doesn’t mean that the upcoming Hero-Harley 400 cc Roadster has compromised on the hardware. Much like its rivals, the HD 4XX will also get USD forks, a TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup and more. Some aspects which direct at a value-for-money sticker price are CEAT tyres and missing mobile Bluetooth connectivity amongst others.

In addition to this, Harley is skipping on its V-twin engine for a more cost-efficient single-cylinder air-oil cooled setup. A sweet and simple package coupled with the Harley Davidson brand name could do the trick and the 4XX has a good sales opportunity if the price is right.

Talking about pricing, the HD 4XX is expected to come in the range of Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom). If things go right, the two-wheeler will most likely be launched in the second half of 2023. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350, Jawa 42 2.1, Honda CB350RS and Yezdi Roadster amongst others. In addition to these, the Duke 250 and Honda CB300R will be its worthy rivals in a similar price bracket.