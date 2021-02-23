Upcoming HBX Micro-SUV Will Help Tata To Reach 10% Market Share

The Tata HBX is expected to be priced around Rs 4 – 5 lakh, and will put up against the likes of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors revealed a micro-SUV concept called the ‘HBX’, the production version of which could be named Hornbill. While the car was unveiled in a pre-production form, the production-ready version has been spied on test a host of times, revealing some vital information about the car.

The Tata HBX is expected to be launched in the Indian market in the coming months, and the car will put up against the likes of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT as well as the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Tata Motors is bidding high on the HBX/Hornbill, and the carmaker believes that the new car could help increase its market share to 10 per cent.

As of now, Tata Motors has a market share of 8.9 per cent in the Indian market. According to a new report by TOI, the HBX will help the carmaker further improve its foothold in the country. Talking about the car, the HBX will be based on Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language, hence, it will get a muscular front-end with a split headlamp setup.

The car will likely be equipped with faux skid plates on both ends, which will enhance its overall rugged appeal. At the rear, the car will be seen wearing tri-arrow shaped LED taillights. Powering the HBX will be the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine that performs duties on the other Tata cars like Altroz, Tiago and Tigor.

The said engine puts out 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque, and will likely be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission, along with an optional automatic gearbox. Tata is expected to price the HBX around Rs 4 – 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon arrival, the HBX will sit below the Nexon, and will go on to become the most affordable SUV in Tata’s portfolio.

The HBX will be equipped with features like a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control as well as a Harman premium audio system.