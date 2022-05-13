Upcoming Hatchbacks In India – New Maruti Swift To MG Electric Hatch

Although the small car market is slowly shrinking, hatchbacks still remain important in our market, with a few new ones slated to arrive soon

In the Indian car market, the hatchback segment still remains extremely relevant. Plenty of new buyers in our country still opt for hatchbacks, due to the practicality, frugality, and ease of driving offered. To keep the audience interested, many carmakers in India are planning to launch new hatchbacks here in the near future.

Here, we have listed our pick of the top five upcoming hatchbacks, for which we are waiting with high anticipation.

1. New-gen Maruti Alto

Maruti Suzuki is working on a new-generation version of Alto, expected to launch later this year. The new-gen hatchback will likely be underpinned by the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s HEARTECT platform. The existing 0.8-litre petrol engine and 0.8L bi-fuel (petrol-CNG) engine will likely be carried forward with upgrades.

2. New-gen Maruti Swift

Suzuki Motor Corporation is currently working on the next-generation Swift, which is expected to have its global debut this year. Maruti Suzuki will introduce this updated hatchback in India as well, likely next year. The new version is expected to have a much sharper design, along with plenty of new features. In the Indian market, the new version will get the same 1.2L petrol engine as the current version.

3. Citroen C3

Citroen C3 was officially unveiled in India last year as a “hatchback with a twist”, and it is set to go on sale in the coming months. The interior and exterior design of the upcoming C3 is quite funky, similar to C5 Aircross.

there will be a lot of premium features on offer here, like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console, etc. The powertrain details are a mystery, but rumours suggest that a 1.2-litre petrol engine will be offered, with both manual and automatic transmission choices.

4. Tata Altroz EV

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Altroz EV was showcased in a near-production form, and it is expected to finally go on sale in India this year. The electric hatchback was initially supposed to offer a maximum range of 250 km to 300 km, but speculation suggests that it could offer more, as it would use the same batteries and electric motors as Nexon EV (and Nexon EV Max).

5. MG electric hatchback

MG is reportedly planning to introduce a few new EVs in the Indian market, which will include a compact electric SUV and an electric hatchback. Not much is known about MG’s forthcoming electric hatchback in India, but we expect it to launch in the next few years, with an extremely competitive price tag and impressive driving range.