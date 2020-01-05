Upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E EV Spied For the First Time

The Ford Mach E promises a whopping 480 km all-electric mileage and will be available in variety of powertrain options

It came as quite a shocker for many when rumours started flowing that Ford Motor company is converting their most iconic and popular Mustang into an electric-only vehicle. However, as things turned out, Ford announced an all-new vehicle based on the Mustang called the Mach-E. This is the Ford’s first production all-electric vehicle and as per the debut images, doesn’t bear any resemblance to Mustang.

Now a user on the Mach-E Forum, dedicated to development and latest happenings on the Ford Mach E has managed to click some spy images of the electric vehicle being tested in the U.S. The images show the Mach E without any camouflage. However, the user was only able to capture the Mach E from rear while clicking images on the U.S. Highway 101 in Los Angeles.

The car in the spy shots look exactly similar to the debut images of the Mach E, which means it is not a production model, but a concept one. The white coloured test unit without any camouflage show the back panel with a more complicated shape, including subtle creases underneath the taillights. Also visible in the images are the black, five-spoke wheels that give the EV an aggressive appearance over the matching colour for the body.

The Ford Mach-E will start arriving in showrooms in late 2020 and Ford has already started to take pre-orders for them. So far, the Carbonized Gray colour has been booked by 38 percent of customers, and Grabber Blue Metallic is a close second with 35 percent of the orders.

The Ford Mach-E will be available in a variety of powertrain choices including a range-topping GT Performance that makes 459 bhp (342 kilowatts) and 612 pound-feet (830 Newton-metres), and other less powerful versions with 332 bhp (248 kW), 282 bhp (210 kW), and 255 bhp (190 kW) output. The battery choices include a 75.7 kilowatt hours and 98.8 kWh options and the Mach E can do an estimated 300-mile (483-kilometre) range.