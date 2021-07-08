Upcoming Ford EcoSport Facelift – 5 Things You Should Know

Check out our list of the top five things that we know about the Ford EcoSport facelift, which was spotted during road testing recently

Ford is planning to update the EcoSport with yet another facelift, and test mules of the updated vehicle have already been spied testing a few times. While the manufacturer hasn’t officially revealed anything about the SUV, spy shots have unveiled a few bits of information, and plenty of speculations have been floating around as well.

Here, we’ve mentioned the top five things that you should know about the forthcoming Ford EcoSport facelift.

1. Exterior design updates

The upcoming EcoSport facelift will sport a few changes to the front fascia. Spy pictures of the SUV have revealed that the front grille will be restyled, and the vehicle will get a new bumper and inverted L-shaped LED DRLs (and turn indicators). The headlamps will also be restyled slightly, adding more aggression to the face. The alloy wheels will also feature a new design, while the rest of the vehicle will likely remain unchanged.

2. Interior changes

The cabin of the facelifted EcoSport is expected to get a larger touchscreen infotainment system, with SYNC 3 interface. Some new features would likely be added to the vehicle, and the upholstery is expected to be updated as well. The interior styling will probably remain unchanged though, as this is just a facelift.

3. Powertrain options

Now that Mahindra and Ford have decided not to go through with their JV, the former won’t be supplying engines to the latter. Ford will likely continue with the current engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol (123 PS/149 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel (100 PS/215 Nm). A 6-speed manual transmission is offered as standard on both, with the petrol engine getting a 6-speed automatic gearbox option as well.

4. Expected launch timeline

The facelifted Ford EcoSport could launch either around the Diwali season this year, or by early next year. There has been no official word about it yet, but we do expect the manufacturer to make an official announcement regarding the same in the coming months.

5. Next-generation model in the making

Ford has also begun work on the next-generation EcoSport, which is expected to debut around late-2022 or early-2023. Considering that the current-generation model was introduced internationally way back in 2012, a major overhaul is desperately needed now. Hopefully, the upcoming facelift model will keep things fresh till the new-gen Ford EcoSport arrives.