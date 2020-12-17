Upcoming Ford C-SUV (XUV500 Based) Rendered Showing Front Fascia

Ford C-SUV or CX757 will likely have several commonalities with the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 including the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines

The first product coming out of the Ford-Mahindra partnership will be a Ford branded C-segment SUV based on the next generation Mahindra XUV500 arriving in early 2021. The C-SUV will act as a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector among others and it could be offered in two seating configurations.

A spy picture of the 2021 Ford C-SUV revealing part of its front fascia in its production ready state emerged on the internet a few days. Based on it, here is a rendering giving you a close-to-reality look of the facade of the premium SUV. While the next-gen XUV500 and the Ford C-SUV will have a common platform, the latter is not a mere rebadged version as it is developed pertaining to the brand’s requirements.

It is said to have slightly smaller dimensions compared to the 2021 Mahindra XUV500. Up front, the Ford C-SUV or codename CX757 will have an upright grille portion with tiny horizontal chrome inserts. The octagonal chrome grille is accompanied by triple stacked horizontal LED Daytime Running Lights as Ford follows a split headlamp design and the Blue Oval badge is mounted in the middle.

The bumper mounted vertical headlamp housing is blackened in the digital image and it will be of LED lighting in the top-end variants. In the lower section of the front bumper, a large central air inlet can be seen. Other highlights include underbody protecting skid plate, tall pillars, roof rails, raked windshield, and rear view mirrors with turn signals.

The Ford C-SUV is designed by the Italian design house Pininfarina, just as the next-gen XUV500. The majority of the developmental duties are reportedly carried out in India by Ford. As for the performance, the 2.2-litre diesel and the new 2.0-litre petrol are expected to be shared with the upcoming XUV500.

The former could produce a maximum power output of 180 horsepower and the latter may develop 190 horsepower and 380 Nm. Both six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission could be in the offing. The Ford C-SUV will likely go on sale in the second half of next year.