Upcoming Ford C-SUV For India Rendered Based On Territory

Ford C-SUV for India will be based on the Territory’s platform and is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine from Endeavour

KDesign AG has come up with a couple of renderings for the facelifted Territory SUV, which is sold in markets like Brazil and China. We do believe the digital imagination holds some importance for India as the upcoming Ford C-segment SUV will be based on the Territory. The front end comprises a large black grille, sleek headlamps with LED lighting bar covering the width, a busy front bumper with wider central air intake and a prominent skid plate.

Other styling highlights in the rendering are muscular character lines, side body cladding, black alloy wheels, roof rails, sporty full-width LED tail lamps, stubby boot, roof integrated spoiler, and a large greenhouse. If the JV between Mahindra and Ford came into fruition, at least three Ford SUVs in the pipeline would have become reality.

However, since they decided to drop the proposed joint venture, both the brands have gone separate ways in developing their upcoming models for India. The American manufacturer will decide on future investments for India in the second half of 2021 and the development of the C-segment SUV is back on, as it is said to be based on the Territory’s platform.



Despite splitting ways, the design duties of the Ford C-SUV will continue to be handled by Mahindra-owned Pininfarina. In addition, the integration of the CX757’s design and the Territory’s architecture will likely happen at Ford’s Asia-Pacific Development Centre in Australia. The cost effective platform has been chosen for India and it will enable a wheelbase length close to 2,716 mm.

This could bring the Ford C-SUV (or CX757) in line with upcoming Mahindra XUV700 in terms of wheelbase and it must be noted that the W601 was expected to spawn the CX757 in the first place. It is expected to be powered by the 2.0-litre EcoBlue four-cylinder diesel unit currently employed by the Endeavour full-sized SUV.

While the exact power and torque ratings are yet unknown, the Ford C-SUV will likely be offered in multiple seating configurations. In China, the Territory uses a 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine and a 48 volt mild-hybrid is also on sale there. Expect the C-SUV to boast of features like a large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully-digital instrument console.