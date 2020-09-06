Royal Enfield will more likely be launching the Meteor 350 this month and it will act as a replacement to the Thunderbird 350

Royal Enfield has had its range shrunken due to the BSVI emission standards as the 500 cc models were discontinued. The health crisis has taken a toll on its sales numbers as well in recent times and the resilient brand is looking to bounce back with a slew of new motorcycles based on a new platform.

Here we have listed the five upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles that have been spotted testing on public roads. The Meteor 350 will more likely launch in September while other models are expected to arrive within the next one year (or until the end of 2021) timeframe.

1. Meteor:

The Meteor 350 is the first of a whole lineup of assaults Royal Enfield has planned over the next year and a half. Based on a brand new architecture, the Meteor 350 will replace the Thunderbird 350 and it will be offered in three different variants. It will also use a new OHC engine complying with BSVI emission standard while Tripper Navigation will be offered across the range.

2. Meteor Supernova:

The Meteor 350’s three variants are Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The Fireball is the basic of the three while the Stellar and Supernova have more premium bits. The former gets chrome treatment along with pillion backrest and other embellishments while the latter will be offered in dual-tone colour scheme and is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Hunter:

The brand is definitely looking at attracting more young customers with its upcoming series of motorcycles and the Hunter or Sherpa will play a significant role in it. It appears to have a modern roadster-like demeanour similar to the Triumph Street Twin and it will help in RE entering a brand new segment it has not previously had experience with.

4. New 650cc Based:

The retro motorcycle manufacturer is never short of high aspirations and when the Concept KX came to the fore, everybody got stunned and listened. Courtesy of the recent set of spy shots, the production version of the concept is indeed in the works and it will have the bobber stance with a host of premium features including USD front forks. It could use the 648 cc engine of the 650 Twins or perhaps a higher displacing unit.

5. Next-Gen Classic:

Royal Enfield has also been spotted testing the next generation Classic 350. Just as the Meteor 350, which will replace the Thunderbird 350 with evolutionary design upgrades, the upcoming Classic will also boast styling changes in a rather evolutionary manner with new bits and pieces alongside improved fit and finish. It will more likely use the same engine that will debut on the Meteor 350.