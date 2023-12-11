Upcoming Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Spotted In India: Details

The Fisker Ocean EV SUV spotted on Indian roads for the first time; Expected to launch soon, it will be limited to just 100 units

The U.S.-based electric car manufacturer Fisker confirmed its debut in India earlier this year with the Ocean. The electric SUV will be launched in the country in its top-spec Extreme guise and will be limited to just 100 units. The India-specific model will be dubbed Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition. While the exact launch timeline is unknown, the Fisker Ocean was recently spotted in Hyderabad. This suggests that the official launch of the EV is not too far away.

Going by the images that surfaced online, the electric SUV looks quite sizable and the test mule sports a black exterior colour, giving it a strong road presence. Apart from this, the sleek LED tail lamps, spoiler-mounted stop lamp, chunky all-black alloy wheels and flush-type door handles are some of its stand-out design highlights.

If the media reports are something to go by, we will get the top-spec Extreme version of the Ocean in the domestic market. It gets a 113 kWh battery pack paired to two electric motors with a claimed power output of 572 bhp and 737 Nm of peak torque. Thanks to the potent powertrain, the Fisker Ocean can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in less than 4 seconds.

The WLTP claimed range stands at 707 kilometres on a single charge, which will make it the longest-range electric car to be sold in India. Currently, the Mercedes Benz EQS 580 tops the chart with a WLTP claimed range of 677 kilometres using a 107.8 kWh battery pack.

The EV SUV will get a host of modern tech features like a massive 17.1-inch revolving touchscreen infotainment system, 3D premium surround sound system, 360-degree parking camera, ventilation for front and rear seats, ADAS, power tailgate and more. In addition to this, the SUV also gets a solar panel located on the roof which is said to improve its driving range.

The Fisker Ocean will be positioned in the luxury EV SUV segment in India, rivalling the likes of BMW iX, Audi e-tron and Jaguar i-Pace amongst others. In terms of pricing, expect the Fisker Ocean to cost north of Rs. 1 crore as it will be sold in India via the CBU route.