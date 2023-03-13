Upcoming Electric SUVs From Big Brands – Maruti, Toyota, Hyundai, Tata

In the list of upcoming electric SUVs, we have talked about the models that are coming from established manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, etc

Over the next couple of years, the Indian automotive market will see the arrival of a slew of electric SUVs and they will help in the gradual transition towards electrification.

1. Tata Harrier EV:

The biennial Auto Expo in January 2023 saw the debut of the near-production Harrier EV. It will more likely launch next year and it could get a 4WD configuration as advertised in the showcased prototype. It will have an evolutionary exterior and a more upscale interior compared to the ICE Harrier.

2. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and its production version will be introduced by 2025. It will have a range of over 550 km on a single charge and will be underpinned by a dedicated skateboard platform derived from Toyota’s 40PL. It will also announce a new styling direction for the largest carmaker in India.

3. Toyota Electric SUV:

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will spawn a Toyota sibling and it will also debut in 2025. It will have significance in the local and export markets as Toyota could offer it in single and dual electric motor configurations. We do expect the design to be influenced by the bZ4X.

4. Hyundai Creta-Based Electric SUV:

As part of launching six EVs by 2028, Hyundai will bring in an electric SUV based on the next-generation Creta by the middle of this decade. Codenamed SU2i EV, it will be based on a heavily localised version of the E-GMP platform and will compete against a host of midsize electric SUVs in India.

5. Mahindra XUV.e8:

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will be the first electric SUV in a long lineup of zero-emission vehicles planned for India and it will go on sale by the end of next CY. It is expected to be offered in an all-wheel-drive layout and will have a range of over 500 km. It will measure 4,740 mm long, 1,900 wide and stand 1,760 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,762 mm. It will boast features such as AI-based HUD, full-screen display, 5G connectivity, etc.

6. Kia Electric SUV:

Kia India is planning to launch a compact electric SUV and an e-MPV by 2025 in the domestic market. While the electric RV will hit showrooms first, the compact zero-emission SUV internally codenamed AY will have a rugged appearance as a lifestyle model. It will also be available in ICE guise and Kia will target high volumes in the export markets as well.

7. Nissan Ariya EV:

Nissan India has commenced testing the Ariya electric crossover locally and is expected to be launched sometime next year. It is positioned above the Leaf in the brand’s global lineup and it sits on the CMF-EV platform. It is sold in both single- and dual-motor configurations with a range of up to 529 km on a single charge using an 87 kWh battery pack.