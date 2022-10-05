Upcoming Electric Scooters From Big Brands – Hero, Honda To TVS, Bajaj

Electric scooters are now getting popular in the country for their practical, affordable and VFM package and here we bring you all the upcoming models from big brands

With electric scooters now getting popular in the country, many brands are currently planning to expand their electric portfolio in the country and as many as six major brands are currently gearing up to launch new electric scooters in the Indian market.

Hero Vida Electric Scooter

Hero Motocorp will soon be launching its first electric scooter in India under the Vida brand name. This new scooter will be showcased on October 7 and is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 1-1.20 lakh (Ex-showroom). More details including the official range, battery specs, and motor power output are yet to be known.

Honda Electric Scooter

Likely to be sold under the Activa brand name, the upcoming Honda electric scooter is expected to soon make its Indian debut. This electric scooter will offer a range of around 100 km on a single charge and will support multiple charging options. The Japanese brand is expected to price this scooter in the range of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and will soon reveal more details.

Yamaha Electric Scooter

Soon after making its European debut, the Yamaha Neo electric scooter is soon expected to make it to the Indian shores in early 2023. This new Yamaha electric scooter is powered by a 19.2 Ah lithium-ion battery pack that gives power to a 2.5 kW motor with a rated torque output of 136 Nm. This scooter is likely to challenge the rivals like the Ather 450X and will be priced at around Rs 1.25-1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Burgman Electric Scooter

The Suzuki Burgman electric scooter was recently spied testing in the country and is likely to soon make its Indian debut. The Suzuki Burgman is one of the most aggressive-looking scooters in the country and the electric iteration of the scooter is expected to boast a similar stance. While the official specs are yet to be known, the brand is likely to offer a real-life range of around 100 km on a single charge.

TVS Electric Scooter

After launching the new iQube in India, TVS is now expected to launch the new iQube ST in the next couple of months. In addition to this, the brand also plans to expand its electric portfolio with the launch of a more affordable electric scooter in late 2023 or 2024. The iQube ST will offer a strong package with a real-life range of more than 120-130 km on a single charge. More details will soon be shared by TVS.

Bajaj Electric Scooter

The Bajaj Chetak was one of the first electric scooters in the Indian market and will soon get a major update soon. The new Chetak will offer refreshed looks, better features, a longer range, and more features. In addition to this, Bajaj is also expected to launch a more affordable electric scooter with a smaller battery pack.