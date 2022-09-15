Upcoming Electric Scooters And Bikes In India – TVS, Hero, Ather, Bajaj

Electric scooters are now gaining popularity in India and many new electric two-wheelers will soon be introduced in the country

With many new brands recently launching and expanding their electric portfolio for the Indian market, the buyers now have a number of new practical and well-built electric scooters and bikes to choose from. Even more electric bikes and scooters will soon be introduced in India in the next few months.

Ultraviolette F77:

The Ultraviolette F77 is currently being seen as a promising product for buyers looking for a powerful and practical electric bike in the country. While it was first showcased almost two years ago, the brand will finally be starting the deliveries and test rides of the F77 in India soon.

TVS iQube ST:

The updated iQube was recently introduced in the Indian market and is being offered in two trim options. The brand will now be launching the third, ST variant in India. The new TVS iQube ST will offer a claimed range of 140 km and an extensive features list to attract buyers.

Hero Vida Electric Scooter:

Hero MotorCorp will soon be launching the new Vida electric portfolio in India with the launch of a new electric scooter for buyers. This new electric scooter is expected to go on sale in the next couple of months.

New Ather Electric Scooter:

After launching the updated Ather 450 series in the country, Ather is now expected to launch a more affordable electric scooter with slightly fewer features and a basic package. This new scooter will go on sale later this year.

LML Electric Scooter:

LML continues to be a familiar brand for Indian buyers and will soon be making a comeback in India with the launch of a new electric scooter. The brand had earlier registered two trademark applications for its upcoming electric two-wheeler and will soon be sharing more details including the official launch timeline.

2022 Bajaj Chetak:

The Bajaj Chetak was launched in India a couple of years ago and is now due for a major update. The new updated 2022 Bajaj Chetak will boast a better range, more features, and refreshed looks.

Simple One:

While the Simple One was launched in the country in 2021, the brand is yet to start the deliveries of this electric scooter and is expected to start the deliveries in the next few weeks. Once launched, it will take on the rivals like the Ola S1 and the Ather 450 Plus.