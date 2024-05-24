Upcoming Electric MPVs Worth Waiting For – Maruti To Toyota

Here we have explained about the 4 upcoming electric MPVs In India from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia and MG

The MPV segment is set to witness significant activity in the coming years, with manufacturers introducing new models in both ICE and EV categories. Here is a rundown of the upcoming electrified family-based MPVs from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia, and MG:

1. MG Electric MPV:

MG confirmed the launch of two new models within this calendar year a while ago. Beginning in 2026, MG aims to introduce a new car every three to six months, emphasizing its forthcoming electric vehicles. Presently, MG is developing two new EVs based on the E260 EV architecture: an SUV and a compact MPV, the latter of which will be based on the Wuling Cloud EV. Despite having an MPV body style, it is a five-seater with a crossover-ish appeal.

2. Maruti Suzuki YMC:

Maruti Suzuki will likely debut its first-ever electric MPV, codenamed YMC, around 2026. This model will be built on the same platform as the eVX, set for launch in early 2025. The skateboard architecture, derived from Toyota’s 27PL, will likely see the YMC sharing battery packs and other key components with its e-SUV counterpart.

Although it’s premature to speculate on pricing, Maruti Suzuki may expect robust sales volumes from its electric duo. Both models are expected to feature the same 60 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 550 km in the eVX and slightly less in the YMC.

3. Toyota Electric MPV:

Toyota’s collaboration with Suzuki has been yielding significant results for the brand both domestically and internationally. The Fronx-based Taisor compact SUV coupe was launched a few weeks ago while the Toyota midsize electric SUV, underpinned by the same platform as the eVX, is slated for release in the second half of 2025. Additionally, akin to the Maruti Suzuki YMC, a Toyota electric MPV is expected to debut in 2026 or 2027.

4. Kia Electric RV:

Back in early 2023, Kia India disclosed its intentions to invest approximately Rs. 2,000 crore for its EV operations and confirmed the introduction of an electric RV by 2025. Although there haven’t been many updates since then, it is expected to feature the MPV body type and undergo substantial localization efforts. Furthermore, Kia is preparing to launch the Clavis compact SUV in early 2025.