Upcoming Electric Hatchbacks In India: Maruti, Tata & More

The electric vehicle (EV) market is continuously growing in India, and manufacturers are gearing up to add more affordable options to their lineup. Among these, hatchbacks are expected to lead the charge. These compact, practical, and eco-friendly options are perfect for city commutes, offering a smooth and sustainable alternative to gas-guzzlers.

Here’s a look at some of the highly anticipated upcoming electric hatchbacks set to electrify Indian roads:

1. Tata Altroz EV

The stylish and feature-packed Tata Altroz is finally getting the electric treatment in 2025. Borrowing the platform from its successful sibling, the Punch.ev, the Altroz.ev will offer a similar zippy performance, impressive cabin space, plenty of creature comforts, and a lot of premium features.

Under the body of the Altroz.ev will be a 25 kWh to 35 kWh battery pack offering a range of 300-420 kilometres, depending on the size. We expect it to have the same peak power output as the Punch EV (around 120 bhp) if not more. the Altroz EV is poised to be a stylish and sporty option in the affordable electric hatchback segment.

2. Renault Kwid EV

The ever-popular Renault Kwid has been a budget champion for Indian drivers, and its upcoming electric version could spark a new wave of affordability in the EV world. Based on the Dacia Spring EV making waves in Europe, the Kwid EV is expected to arrive with a 26.8 kWh battery, offering a range of around 230 km.

While not leading the pack in range, it might win hearts with its competitive price tag and quick charging capabilities (including DC fast charging). For city dwellers looking for a fuss-free and eco-friendly ride, the Kwid EV could be the perfect electric companion. Upon launch, it will be a direct competitor to Tata Tiago.ev and MG Comet.

3. Maruti Suzuki Electric Hatchback

Maruti Suzuki is also planning to join the EV race soon, with multiple brand-new offerings in the works, expected to hit the roads in 2025. One of these forthcoming Maruti EVs is a hatchback. It is being built from the ground up specifically for an electric powertrain; this means a born-EV platform, likely offering different battery options to cater to different buyers.

With Maruti Suzuki’s established reputation and extensive service network, this electric hatchback could be a major player, potentially challenging Tata Motors’ dominance in the segment. Affordability is another significant factor; Maruti will have to nail the pricing if they want to grab a piece of this pie.