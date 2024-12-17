Upcoming Electric Cars To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will see an array of electric cars being launched in the Indian market

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is exactly a month away from us as it begins on Jan 17 in New Delhi. The participants have been announced and almost every leading automaker will have its presence felt at the 5-day-long automotive extravaganza in the national capital. Auto enthusiasts in India will firsthand witness the new cars and SUVs from key global brands, predominantly EVs, at the event. In this piece, we have listed the upcoming electric cars debuting at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

1. Maruti e-Vitara:

It will not be an understatement at all to term the e-Vitara as the biggest car launch of 2025 in India. The auto aficionados in the country have been patiently waiting for many years for Maruti Suzuki’s first-ever EV for the Indian market. Finally, the e-Vitara will make its public debut in India on Jan 17, 2025. Having made its world premiere in Italy last month, the all-electric SUV will now go on sale in our country against the likes of Tata Curvv, MG ZS EV, and Hyundai Creta EV. Maruti e-Vitara comes with two BYD-sourced LFP battery packs of 49 kWh and 61 kWh while based on the Heartect-e skateboard platform which has been developed in collaboration with Toyota. The driving range on a single charge for the India-spec model is not known yet but we expect the e-SUV to return somewhere between 450-500 km.

2. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai India has officially confirmed the launch of the Creta EV on Jan 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Hyundai Creta has been on sale in India for close to 10 years as it debuted in 2015. Now, the all-electric version of the SUV is ready to thrill the customers at the event. The Creta EV has been spotted many times during testing and the spy pics have suggested that the EV version will distinguish itself from the ICE model through cosmetic updates. It will be equipped with a 45 kWh battery pack which will deliver a range of around 400-500 km on a full charge. To be developed locally at the brand’s Chennai factory, the Creta EV will be the second electric vehicle in Hyundai’s portfolio after the Ioniq 5.

3. Tata Harrier EV:

Tata Motors will launch its flagship electric SUV in the form of the Harrier EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Though we already saw the pre-production version of the Harrier EV at the Auto Expo 2023, the final production-ready model is expected to feature a handful of visual enhancements. Underpinning the Acti.ev platform of the Punch EV, the Tata Harrier EV will also come with vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities. The e-SUV is expected to house a 60 kWh battery pack with a range of 500+ km. Tata Harrier EV price is expected to start from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) as it directly rivals Mahindra XEV e8 (XUV 7OO EV) in India.

4. MG Cyberster:

JSW MG Motor India has announced the launch of the two-door Cyberster electric convertible sports car at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be the first MG car to be retailed through MG Select, which is the British brand’s premium dealership network with a presence in 12 cities. MG Cyberster was also showcased earlier this year in India to gauge customer response and it appears that the sportscar garnered adequate reception as MG Motor India is finally launching it in the country. Available with a single-motor as well as dual-motor setup, it gets a driving range of up to 580 km when the 77 kWh battery pack is fully juiced up. The Cyberster price in India will be between Rs 50-60 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will be sold as a full import.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV:

Maruti e-Vitara’s identical twin, the Urban Cruiser EV, will also debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be manufactured at Suzuki’s factory in Gujarat as part of an agreement between the two Japanese automakers. Based on the Urban SUV concept, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV launch in India will take place a few months after the Maruti e-Vitara goes on sale by March 2025. The e-SUV will be packed with the same battery packs of 49 kWh and 61 kWh as its Maruti twin with almost identical driving range. Dimension-wise, it will be a bit larger than the e-Vitara while equipped with an AWD system, hill-descent control and Trail Mode.