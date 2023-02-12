Upcoming Electric Cars In 2023 – Citroen, Tata, MG, Volvo

Brands like BYD, Tata, and MG will be expanding their Indian portfolio with the launch of new electric cars

With electric vehicles now getting popular, we are seeing a number of brands expanding their portfolio in the country. A number of cars will soon be launching in the Indian market and here are all the top upcoming electric cars in 2023 that you should check out.

1. Citroen eC3

The new ec3 will be the first electric car in the brand’s line-up and will be offered with a long list of features and a practical electrical powertrain setup. The car will be offered with a 29.2 kWh battery pack that will be powering a front-axle mounted electric motor with a claimed peak power and torque output of 57 hp and 143 Nm respectively. The car boasts a range of over 300 km on a single charge and can do a 0-60 kmph run in 6.8 seconds. The top speed however is restricted to 107 kmph.

2. MG Air EV

The new MG Air EV will soon make its Indian debut and will be positioned as a direct rival to the Tiago EV. The Air EV will be the smallest EV in India and is likely to be offered with a single-motor setup with a claimed power output of around 50 kW. Inside, the new MG Air EV will boast a long list of features and a comfortable seating experience.

3. BYD Seal

BYD is soon expected to launch its third offering in the Indian market by end of 2023. Called the BYD Seal, this new electric sedan is offered with an 82.5 kWh battery pack that helps it boast a range of up to 700 km. This electric sedan is underpinned by e-Platform 3.0 and is offered with a single motor as well as dual motor setup in the global markets. In India, the new BYD Seal is likely to be offered with a dual-motor setup that boasts a combined power output of 530 hp.

4. Tata Altroz EV

The Tata Altroz EV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and will soon be launched in the country for buyers looking for a practical and good-looking electric premium hatchback. The brand is already offering the Altroz with multiple powertrain options including NA petrol, turbo petrol, and BI-fuel CNG. From what we know so far, the new Tata Altroz EV will be powered by the brand’s Ziptron powertrain with a single permanent magnet AC motor. While more details are yet to be shared, the new Altroz EV is likely to boast a range of more than 300 km on a single charge.

5. Tata Punch EV

Soon after launching the Tiago EV, the Indian carmaker is now gearing up to launch the Punch EV in India. Based on the new ALFA platform, the new Punch is one of the safest cars on sale in India. The all-electric Punch is likely to be offered with the same powertrain as the Tiago EV and is likely to be one of the most affordable electric cars in the country. In addition to this, the brand is also likely to soon launch the new Punch with a turbocharged petrol engine. More details will be shared by the brand ahead of the launch.

6. Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge is also expected to soon make its Indian debut and will be positioned as the brand’s second electric offering in the market. The new C40 will be based on the XC40 Recharge and is likely to be offered in three trim options – Core, Plus, and Ultimate. While as standard it is offered with a single electric motor setup with a peak output of 231 hp, a few of the models are also offered with a dual-motor setup with a combined power output of 408 hp. Likewise, two battery pack options will be offered for the buyers – 67 kWh and 75 kWh.